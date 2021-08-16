Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

NYSE:KOP opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.26. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

