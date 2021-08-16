KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 67.5% in July

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KSRYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KOSÉ has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KSRYY opened at $26.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.24. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

