KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.29 on Monday. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.69 million and a PE ratio of -41.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.38.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

