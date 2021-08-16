Kronos Bio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of KRON opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

