Kush Finance Achieves Market Cap of $255,051.77 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $255,051.77 and approximately $81.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00158081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,504.92 or 1.00161862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00912743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,356 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

