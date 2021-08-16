KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. KushCo has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. On average, research analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

