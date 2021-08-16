Kylin (KYL) Market Cap Hits $36.39 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Kylin has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and $2.33 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kylin has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00916719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104313 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

