L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in L Brands by 177.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,336,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,242 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.50. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

