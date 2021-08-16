Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 2.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $51,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $1,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.00. 21,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $304.73. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

