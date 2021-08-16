Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $203.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.92. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

