Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 14,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.6% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 63.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.99 on Monday, reaching $358.19. The company had a trading volume of 235,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192,486. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

