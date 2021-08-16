Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.48. 102,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,223. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $192.52 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.90. The company has a market cap of $227.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

