Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,663. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

