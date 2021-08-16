Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $495.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $527.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.51.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

