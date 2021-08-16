Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVE traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $224.12. 1,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.47. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

