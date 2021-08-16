Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $6.29 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $6.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.21.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $43.54 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $699.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $20,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

