Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) COO John E. Waldron Sells 20,000 Shares

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) COO John E. Waldron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.82, for a total transaction of $8,256,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.53. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 410. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $173.38 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.07.

