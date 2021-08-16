Lauri M. Shanahan Sells 628 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DECK traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $434.29. 327,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,523. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.38. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

