LBRY Credits Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $26.59 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 49% higher against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00135050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00159154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,442.11 or 1.00205954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00924943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.39 or 0.06864330 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

