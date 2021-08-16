LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,947 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries makes up about 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.51% of LCI Industries worth $50,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.79.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.