Lendingblock Price Tops $0.0033 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $2.56 million and $139.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lendingblock

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

