Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $94.64 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,170 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $94,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 228,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,081,020. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

