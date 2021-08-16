Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $98.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $37.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,731.09. 24,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,618.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

