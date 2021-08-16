Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,063,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,692 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises about 3.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Manulife Financial worth $257,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 99,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

