Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 1,342,510 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,618,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,342,510 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of Hudbay Minerals worth $110,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. 15,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,052. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

