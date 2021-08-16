Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 225,875 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 225,875 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.39% of Enerplus worth $25,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,755. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

