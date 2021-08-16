Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 341,325 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,535 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 341,325 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.70% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $62,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

