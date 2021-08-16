Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 50,603 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,603 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $74,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

