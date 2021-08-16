Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 710,349 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.50% of Invesco worth $62,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Invesco by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,901 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Invesco by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $24.65. 36,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,870. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

