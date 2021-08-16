LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the July 15th total of 905,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Equities analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.