Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $183.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.69. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

