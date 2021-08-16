Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.82

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $178.82 and last traded at $178.72, with a volume of 659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

