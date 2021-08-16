Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 54646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

LGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liberty Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$283.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.0681579 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 45,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

