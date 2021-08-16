Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.62

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 102312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.31 million, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

