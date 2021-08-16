LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

LFST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $13.45 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $350,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

