LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Update

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the July 15th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MSIXF opened at $28.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

