Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Update

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMST shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

