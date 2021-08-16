Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Linde worth $107,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

LIN stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.38. 36,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $310.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

