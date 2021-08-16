Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $309.40 on Monday. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $310.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.03. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

