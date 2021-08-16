Linear (LINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56.95 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $219.08 million and approximately $56.95 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00900737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102447 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,996,329,567 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

