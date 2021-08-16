LINKA Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $45,622.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

