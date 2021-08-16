Linker Coin (LNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,780.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $4,780.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00929626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

