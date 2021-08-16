Linster W. Fox Sells 25,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.24. 655,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. On average, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

