Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.67. 578,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,523,486. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

