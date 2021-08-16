Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock remained flat at $$116.76 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,156. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

