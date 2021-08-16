Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $916.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $880.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $922.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

