LiquidApps Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,543.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $19.97 million and $27,543.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00067729 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

