Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $4.64

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Lisk has a market cap of $597.72 million and approximately $215.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.64 or 0.00010027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052106 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00028768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001975 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002205 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,781,418 coins and its circulating supply is 128,863,090 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

