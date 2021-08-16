Litecoin Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.97 billion and $2.48 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $179.33 or 0.00387903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

