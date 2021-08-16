LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LivaNova also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 332,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,955. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.40.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

